Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 102.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 219,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 87,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

