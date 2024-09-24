Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 93,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,927,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,625 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

