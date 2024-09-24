Verge (XVG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.75 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $68.28 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,241.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.34 or 0.00541322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00104679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.33 or 0.00266168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00035641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00076959 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

