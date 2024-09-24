Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $127.67 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001417 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $127.67 million and $6.08 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000821 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000609 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.