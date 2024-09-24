SUNDOG Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, SUNDOG has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. SUNDOG has a total market capitalization of $337.80 million and approximately $122.13 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUNDOG token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00266949 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG was first traded on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,467,726 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.31305577 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $122,000,536.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

