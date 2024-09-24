IOTA Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.08 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $482.36 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000655 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,440,020,224 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.