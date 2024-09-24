Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.75. The company traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.67, with a volume of 1702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.75.

In related news, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$234,383.70. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$747,351.94. Also, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$234,383.70. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a market cap of C$627.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

