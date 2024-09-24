ICON (ICX) Market Cap Tops $151.15 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, ICON has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $151.15 million and $8.19 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,034,542,363 coins and its circulating supply is 1,019,830,659 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,034,473,829.9038339 with 1,019,691,879.7093332 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14559146 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $5,936,620.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

