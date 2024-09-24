Venom Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Venom has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a market cap of $184.54 million and $1.68 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venom Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,238,000,281 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,237,923,207.7 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.10640783 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,502,075.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

