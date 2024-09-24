HashAI (HASHAI) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, HashAI has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $70.41 million and approximately $611,862.61 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HashAI

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00080138 USD and is up 17.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $834,443.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

