LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.36) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

LondonMetric Property stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 205.20 ($2.75). 3,441,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119,218. The stock has a market cap of £4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,865.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.68. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 152.30 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.80 ($2.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 202.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.81.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

