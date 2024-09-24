LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.36) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
