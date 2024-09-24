Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at TD Cowen

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 714,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,831. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

