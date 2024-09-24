Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $258.93

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $258.93 and last traded at $258.93, with a volume of 1365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.66.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,658,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

