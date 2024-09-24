Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQEGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.98.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

