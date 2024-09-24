Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Rural Funds Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.69.
About Rural Funds Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rural Funds Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is Aggressive Trading Your Path to Quick Profits?
Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.