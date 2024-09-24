Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.19.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile
