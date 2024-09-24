Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.70

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.70 and last traded at $167.55, with a volume of 19104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.66.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

