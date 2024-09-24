Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.76

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.76 and last traded at $60.60, with a volume of 8877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34,506.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 362,321 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3,290.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 229,397 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth $3,220,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth $2,597,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,872,000.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

