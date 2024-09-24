iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.29

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 71317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAUM. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

