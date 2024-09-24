iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.62

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 11555418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 6.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,225,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,020,000 after buying an additional 1,483,893 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

