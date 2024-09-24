Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.64

Shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 1977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $662.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.

About Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

