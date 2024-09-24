Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.36

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.36 and last traded at $70.36, with a volume of 1999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $800.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 252.2% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

