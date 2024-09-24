iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.42

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.42 and last traded at $78.42, with a volume of 5739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.20.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

