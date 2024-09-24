Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.29

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 38790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

