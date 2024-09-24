PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.89

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.89 and last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 2.65% of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

