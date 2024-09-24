Masters Capital Management LLC Has $20.35 Million Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Masters Capital Management LLC cut its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays comprises about 1.1% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $20,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 21.64%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

