Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 3.5% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 48,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

