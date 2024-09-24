Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 95.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,557 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.2% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $156.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

