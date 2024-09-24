Masters Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,000. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Viking as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Viking during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking during the second quarter worth about $270,000.

Shares of VIK opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIK shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

