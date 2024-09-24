Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

