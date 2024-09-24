Murchinson Ltd. Has $17.11 Million Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Murchinson Ltd. decreased its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,775,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,775,000 shares during the quarter. Nano Dimension makes up 3.2% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 3.66% of Nano Dimension worth $17,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the first quarter valued at $631,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 10.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 725.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 239,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $456.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.65. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.01.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 266.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

