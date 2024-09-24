Masters Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Masters Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 975,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 8,635,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,357 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,014,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 817,897 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in NexGen Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NXE. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -650.50 and a beta of 1.91. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.