EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367,502 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,820,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $682,738,000 after buying an additional 231,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after buying an additional 2,532,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,511,000 after buying an additional 558,886 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of COO opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

