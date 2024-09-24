Hancock Whitney Corp Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 201.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,264,000 after purchasing an additional 291,315 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 28,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $147.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

