Hancock Whitney Corp Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $381.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.46. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

