Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.2 %

AWK stock opened at $147.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.06. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

