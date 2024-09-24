American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $147.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

View Our Latest Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.