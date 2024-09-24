DRW Securities LLC Invests $428,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $489.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.