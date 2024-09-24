Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $391,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in GE Vernova by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000.

Several research firms have commented on GEV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.42.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $251.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.57. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

