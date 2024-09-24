EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 26.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 25.2% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 14.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2,621.3% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.