Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $181,622,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,952.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after buying an additional 431,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $381.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

