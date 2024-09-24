Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Sold by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. reduced its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,891 shares during the quarter. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 107.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Performance

NYSE:SII opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $47.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Sprott Profile

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.