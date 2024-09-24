Murchinson Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Murchinson Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 504,503 shares during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.4% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 2.15% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

