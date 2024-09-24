Creditcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $400,386.42 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $166.42 million and $400,386.42 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000655 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

