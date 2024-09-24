Murchinson Ltd. Purchases New Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.83. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

