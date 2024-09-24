Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 262,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,600 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HashiCorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,854 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $401,139.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,536 shares in the company, valued at $762,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,854 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $401,139.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,536 shares in the company, valued at $762,618.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,957,418. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. HashiCorp’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

