Moonbeam Hits Market Cap of $163.89 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $163.89 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00043011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,138,217,771 coins and its circulating supply is 903,076,370 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

