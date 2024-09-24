Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $5.51 Million Investment in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 394,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 9.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $251,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

WalkMe Price Performance

WKME stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.16. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

