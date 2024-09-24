Chia Trading 14.7% Higher This Week (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.87 or 0.00023579 BTC on exchanges. Chia has a market capitalization of $163.94 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chia has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 32,021,503 coins and its circulating supply is 11,021,617 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

