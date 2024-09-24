Edelcoin (EDLC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.77 Million

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Edelcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edelcoin has a market cap of $6.21 billion and approximately $6.77 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00267146 BTC.

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 21,544,028.04 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12479899 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,695,394.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edelcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edelcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.